Montreal Canadiens sign Anthony Richard to one-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens continued their trend of adding depth talent, with an eye toward restocking the Laval Rocket for the upcoming season. After signing Madison Bowey, the team added forward Anthony Richard as well, on a one-year, two-way deal.

Richard was traded from the Nashville Predators to the Tampa Bay Lightning last year, suiting up in 40 games for the Syracuse Crunch and 31 games for the Milwaukee Admirals. In those games Richard posted a combined 17 goals and 21 assists.

In the playoffs for the Crunch against the Laval Rocket, Richard stood out with six points in five games as the Crunch lost in five games

Richard will likely join the Rocket, filling in a role previously occupied by J.-S. Dea as the veteran forward with scoring upside. Richard clearly caught the eye of Canadiens management after a strong playoff showing, even in a losing effort.