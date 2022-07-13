Madison Bowey signs one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Madison Bowey to a one-year, two-way contract.

D Madison Bowey has signed with Montreal, 1 year deal. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 13, 2022

Bowey deal with MTL is two-way — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) July 13, 2022

Bowey was a second-round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2013, and has played for the Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, and Vancouver Canucks in the years since. He had a career-high 17 points in 2019-20 with Detroit, but played just four games total with the final two teams listed the past two seasons.

It’s unlikely that Bowey will begin the season in Montreal, but he will be an option for a call-up from the AHL during the season to fill a spot on the blue line. With the news earlier in the day that Xavier Ouellet had signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins, a spot had opened up on the Laval Rocket’s blue line, and it’s expected that that is the role Bowey will fill.