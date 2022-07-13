Montreal Canadiens sign Juraj Slafkovsky to three-year entry-level contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Juraj Slafkovsky to his three-year entry-level contract.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2022-23 to 2024-25) with forward Juraj Slafkovsky.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/f5YBKBgY3X — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 13, 2022

The contract will go until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Slafkovsky was the first pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7 in Montreal. The expectation was that he would sign his contract and come to North America, and that happened shortly after development camp ended.

The Slovak winger will be at the team’s main training camp and that will determine whether he will start the season in the NHL or have some time with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League. He played last season in Finland, and was his first full season at the senior level as a professional.

Because of his age, if he does not play 10 NHL regular season games this coming season, his contract would slide and not count this year among the three.

He is, of course, the first player from the 2022 draft class to sign his entry-level contract.