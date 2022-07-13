Alex Belzile, Joël Teasdale, Nate Schnarr signed to one-year extensions by the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forwards Alex Belzile, Nate Schnarr, and Joël Teasdale to a one-year, two-way contract extensions.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with forwards Alex Belzile, Joël Teasdale and Nate Schnarr for the 2022-23 season. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/X1554rEoPv — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 13, 2022

Belzile’s contract will be for $750,000 at the NHL level, and $275,000 at the AHL level with $350,000 guaranteed according to TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie. Schnarr’s contract is for $750,000 at the NHL level and $82,500 at the AHL level, per PuckPedia.

The #GoHabsGo re-signed 23 y/o RFA F Nate Schnarr to 1 year deal:



NHL 750K

Minors 82.5K



17G 36P in 63 AHL GP



Rep'd by Rob Hooper @OctagonHockey https://t.co/jlQ6X7GLta — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 13, 2022

Teasdale was a free-agent signee in the summer of 2018 after he impressed in his invite to development camp. He responded with an excellent 2018-19 season in the QMJHL, which included a Memorial Cup MVP trophy when his Rouyn-Noranda Huskies were crowned the best team in the Canadian Hockey League.

Just as he was about to begin his pro career, it was derailed by a knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2019-20 AHL season, and he was only able to dress for 26 a season ago.

His 2021-22 campaign didn’t get under way until late January as he dealt with another knee injury, but he played out the rest of the season: 44 regular-season games, and all 15 playoff matches the Laval Rocket participated in. He had 28 points (13G, 15A) during the season, though only two in the playoffs.

Exempt from waivers and able to be directly assigned to the AHL, he’ll be looking to play a full season since his final one in the QMJHL, building off what he achieved earlier this year.

Schnarr was acquired from the New Jersey Devils in the Andrew Hammond trade. He instantly became a key part of the Rocket’s run, and earned himself another contract. The 23-year-old was a junior teammate of Nick Suzuki and had four goals and six assists in 20 regular season games with Laval. He added two goals and two assists in 11 playoff games while dealing with an injury.

He also had 13 goals and 13 assists in 43 games prior to being traded to Montreal.

Belzile played 11 NHL games last season, with no points, but was a key part of the Rocket. He had 10 goals and 12 assists in 32 AHL regular season games. Belzile earned himself an NHL contract after initially signing with the Rocket on an AHL contract for the 2018-19 season.

With Xavier Ouellet also a pending unrestricted free agent, Belzile would be in the driver’s seat to be the team’s new captain should Ouellet not return.