Montreal Canadiens re-sign Michael Pezzetta to one-year contract extension

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed forward Michael Pezzetta to a one-year, one-way contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Pezzetta was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 13, and would have needed a qualifying offer to be presented by 5:00 on Monday.

The 24-year-old started the season with the Laval Rocket, and after scoring three goals and adding three assists in eight games, was called up to the NHL for the first time. He had five goals and six assists in 51 NHL games.

The contract has a cap hit of $750,000, and he does not have a reduced salary should he go to the AHL.

Pezzetta was a great example of perseverance and hard work, going from an AHL healthy scratch to an NHL player. He was the Canadiens’ sixth-round pick (160th overall) in 2016. He will be in the fight for a bottom-six role in Montreal next season and would need to clear waivers to go to the AHL.