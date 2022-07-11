Montreal Canadiens sign Corey Schueneman to one-year, two-way contract extension

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed defenceman Corey Schueneman to a one-year, two-way contract the team announced on Monday.

The agreement carries a $750,000 value at the NHL level, and guarantees $350,000 to Schueneman. He would make $275,000 at the AHL level.

Schueneman was set to be a restricted free agent on Wednesday, and was due a qualifying offer by 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

The defenceman played 24 NHL games with the Canadiens this season, scoring two goals and adding four assists. He also played 32 games in the AHL for the Laval Rocket with four goals and seven assists. He played 15 playoff games with a goal and four assists.

Schueneman was first signed to an AHL contract two years ago, and turned that into his first NHL contract which started last season. He will be an option to play in either the NHL or AHL this season.