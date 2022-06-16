Montreal Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Vegas Golden Knights for Evgenii Dadonov

The Montreal Canadiens have traded Shea Weber’s contract to the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov. The trade was one-for-one.

Since the Montreal Canadiens’ miracle run to the Stanley Cup Final, it became clear that Weber’s playing future was in doubt. A culmination of serious injuries after a lengthy career made it impossible for Weber to suit up for the Habs this past season, and it kicked off a firestorm of rumours that Montreal would attempt to move his contract off their books.

Dadonov, 33, played 78 games with the Golden Knights last season, recording 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists). He has played 413 career NHL games with the Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, and Golden Knights, tallying 124 goals and 141 assists.

At the Trade Deadline it was speculated that Hughes had nearly moved Weber and his contract then, but the team involved in the trade added an a different contract. Now however, Hughes has cleared the remaining four years of Weber’s deal from Montreal’s books, freeing up $7,857,143 per year AAV without the need for Long Term Injured Reserve.

Dadonov was also infamously almost traded at the deadline but it became clear he had a valid no-trade clause to block the move. He has one year left on his contract at a cap hit of $5 million.

Weber was named captain of the team on October 1, 2018, and served in that capacity ever since. He played 275 games with the Canadiens over six seasons, scoring 58 goals and adding 88 assists. He also played 38 playoff games with the team, scoring five goals and adding nine assists.

He was acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators prior to the 2016-17 season in return for P.K. Subban.