Montreal Canadiens sign Otto Leskinen to one-year, two-way contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Otto Leskinen to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2022-23 season.

The agreement will see Leskinen earn $750,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level.

The 25-year-old will return to the Canadiens organization after spending the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons mostly with the Laval Rocket. He played six NHL games over the two seasons. He played the 2021-22 season with Jokerit in the KHL and Tappara Tempere in Finland. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 45 games between the two leagues.

He had three goals and 36 assists in 85 career AHL games with the Rocket.

He had previously signed a contract with Frölunda for the 2022-23 season, but will come to North America instead. His rights were held by the Canadiens despite him going to Europe last season.

Leskinen, a left-handed shot, will provide the organization with depth on the blue line.