Montreal Canadiens sign Lucas Condotta to entry-level contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed NCAA free agent Lucas Condotta to a one-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Thursday.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with forward Lucas Condotta (2022-23).#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/B74ey15JQI — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 31, 2022

The contract will be for the 2022-23 season. Condotta is 24 years old and is a native of Georgetown, Ontario. He played four seasons with the UMass-Lowell Riverhawks, where he was captain this past season. The 6’2”, 209 left-shot forward had 10 goals and 13 assists in 33 games this past season, and was third in team scoring.

He had been the team’s alternate captain last season. He had 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 121 NCAA games.

The agreement will see Condotta earn $750,000 at the NHL level and contains a signing bonus payment of $80,000. Condotta is set to make $80,000 at the AHL level.

The team also announced that he will sign a tryout contract with the Laval Rocket for the rest of the American Hockey League season. He will provide the team with depth, and for Condotta to get used to the organization.