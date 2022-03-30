Montreal Canadiens sign Joshua Roy to three-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens announced that they have signed forward Joshua Roy to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with forward Joshua Roy (2022-23 to 2024-25). #GoHabsGo https://t.co/YuZ38DrGfu — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2022

He will have one slide-eligible season next season should he return to junior. He will not be eligible to play for the Laval Rocket for the 2022-23 season. He can play up to nine NHL games and still have the contract extended one year.

The Canadiens drafted Roy in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft (150th overall), and the decision looked good immediately as Roy shone at rookie camp and then presented well at the Canadian World Junior camp. He would be ultimately cut for the doomed December tournament, but since that tournament is being revisited in the summer, it is possible the 18-year old will once again have an opportunity to prove himself. He would also be eligible for the 2022-23 tournament.

This season Roy has been burning up the QMJHL, putting up 92 points in 50 games, and is one point off the scoring lead despite missing time while at Canada’s camp.

Drafted first overall by the Saint John Sea Dogs in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, he was traded to Sherbrooke in January 2021 for three first-round draft picks (2021, 2022, and 2023) as well as a second-round pick in 2021.