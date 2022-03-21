Andrew Hammond traded to the New Jersey Devils for Nate Schnarr

The Montreal Canadiens weren’t done after trading Brett Kulak and Artturi Lehkonen on deadline day, shipping Andrew Hammond to the New Jersey Devils for Nate Schnarr.

Hammond was initially acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild and played four games with the Canadiens, starting three of those and finishing with a 3-0-0 record and a .920 save percentage.

With Jake Allen returning from injury and news that Carey Price was making slow progress to return to the NHL, the starting tole was going to be filled by one of those two, and the team also has Samuel Montembeault playing well enough to serve is a backup role.

Acquiring Nate Schnarr helps out the Laval Rocket, who are locked in an extremely tight playoff race at the moment in the AHL’s North Division. They were especially thin at the centre position, so adding a player with 26 points in 43 games gives them one more option to finish off the plays the hard-working players already on the roster have been generating.

Schnarr is in the final year of a four-year NHL deal signed with the Arizona Coyotes, so the Canadiens have no commitment to the player beyond this season. His two-way deal pays him just under $800,00 in the NHL and $70,000 at the AHL level.