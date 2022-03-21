Brett Kulak traded to the Edmonton Oilers for William Lagesson, draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens have traded Brett Kulak to the Edmonton Oilers, getting defenceman William Lagesson, a conditional second-round pick, and a 2024 seventh-round pick in return.

The second-round pick is a 2022 selection, but If the Oilers make the Stanley Cup Final the pick moves to 2023.

The Canadiens originally acquired Kulak by claiming him off waivers from the Calgary Flames in the summer of 2018. He returns not only to his home province, but his home city of Edmonton as well.

He played most of four seasons with Montreal, being anything from a long-term healthy scratch to a consistent member of a top pairing with Jeff Petry. Kulak had 17 points in his first year with the team, and was on pace to hit that mark again despite the Habs’ offensive struggles this year. His final impression in Montreal was a goal scored on Saturday night versus the Ottawa Senators.

He joins an Oilers team that was lacking in puck-moving options, so he should help with the transition from turning defensive plays into chances for Edmonton’s forward stars.

Kulak will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. With the number of options the Canadiens have on the left side of their defence within the system, the team could afford to pass on signing Kulak to an extension for a period it doesn’t expect to be competitive.

William Lagesson is a 26-year-old left-shot defenceman, so would be a slightly younger replacement for Kulak on the Canadiens’ roster, likely in a replacement position for the remainder of the season. He has four points, all assists, in 30 games in 2021-22. He is a pending restricted free agent at the end of the season, with arbitration rights.

The article has been updated with the official trade details.