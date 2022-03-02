Montreal Canadiens trade Michael McNiven to the Calgary Flames

The Montreal Canadiens have traded goaltender Michael McNiven to the Calgary Flames in return for future considerations.

McNiven, 24, has become the odd-man out in Laval behind Cayden Primeau and Kevin Poulin. Poulin was recently named the American Hockey League’s goaltender of the month after he went 5-0-1 with a 1.63 GAA and .945 save percentage.

This ends McNiven’s time with the organization. He was signed as undrafted free agent from the Ontario Hockey League in 2015. He has played 82 games with the Rocket, going 31-35-13 with a 3.00 GAA and a .891 save percentage. This season, he has struggled with a 4-4-1 record, 4.04 GAA, and .869 save percentage.

He also made his NHL debut this year, allowing three goals on seven shots in the third period of the team’s 8-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild. He was placed on injured reserve following that game.

McNiven has been critical of the organization’s treatment of him in the past, and had played 27 career ECHL games. If the team was to send him to the ECHL under his current contract, he would have needed to give permission.