Montreal Canadiens trade Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and a 2023 fifth-round pick.

The trade was first hinted by Elliotte Friedman, and the return was first reported by Darren Dreger. Both teams have officially announced the trade.

Les Canadiens ont acquis Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman et des choix de 1er et 5e tour des Flames de Calgary en retour de Tyler Toffoli.



The Canadiens have acquired Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman and a first and fifth-round pick from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Tyler Toffoli. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 14, 2022

The 2022 first-round pick is top-10 protected. If the pick goes to the 2023 Draft, the Canadiens will get an additional 2024 fourth-round pick. This was originally reported by Renaud Lavoie, and confirmed by the team.

Toffoli, 29 years old, is in the second year of a four-year contract, with a cap hit of $4.25 million per season. He has nine goals and 17 assists in 37 NHL games this season. In 89 games with the Canadiens, he had 37 goals and 33 assists in the regular season. He played 22 playoff games and had five goals and nine assists.

Pitlick, 30, is cousins with Canadiens forward Rem and his brother, Canadiens prospect Rhett. He is likely in the trade as a balancing contract. He has two assists in 25 NHL games this season. In 311 career NHL games, he has 47 goals and 39 assists.

Heineman, 20, was a 2020 second-round pick by the Florida Panthers (43rd overall). The 6’1”, 185lbs winger has 11 goals and five assists in 36 games with Leksands in the SHL. He was acquired by the Flames in the trade that sent Sam Bennett to Florida.

This is the first major roster move of the Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes era.