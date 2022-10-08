Montreal Canadiens claim Johnny Kovacevic off waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have made a waiver claim ahead of their final game of the pre-season. They’ve used their priority slot that granted them the right to claim any player placed on waivers before another team could do so to select defenceman Johnny Kovacevic from the Winnipeg Jets organization.

Kovacevic is right-shot defenceman who stands 6’4”, adding to the pool of young players on the back end with size that already includes Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, and Jayden Struble.

Like those players, Kovacevic has some offensive talent, hitting 30 points in the AHL last season. The 25-year-old will get a great opportunity to show what he can contribute to a rebuilding team, especially since he will likely make the opening-night roster as a waivers-eligible player.