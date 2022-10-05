Montreal Canadiens sign Logan Mailloux to entry-level contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Logan Mailloux to his three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The agreement will see Mailloux earn $750,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23 and $832,500 in the two following seasons, in addition to a signing bonus of $92,500. Mailloux is set to make $70,000 per season at the AHL level.

“This is a decision that we have thought through carefully. Having Logan around members of our team and hockey operations staff for a good part of the summer allowed us to gain a greater appreciation of Logan Mailloux the person,” said Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes. “He has an opportunity to affect positive change and we will work to support him in any effort towards that goal. Logan recognizes the impact of his gesture and of course, the process continues.”

Mailloux has been injured but has been in Canadiens development camp, rookie camp, and training camp. Once he is cleared to play, he will be sent to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.