Montreal Canadiens sign Owen Beck to entry-level contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Owen Beck to his three-year entry-level contract.

Beck was the 33rd selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, and Montreal’s third selection in the draft. He is also the third player from the 2022 Draft to earn his entry-level contract, joining first-round picks Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mešàr.

The centre was very impressive throughout the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, and solidified the commitment from the organization. He received an invite to main training camp and had the opportunity to play with top players with the injuries to centres Sean Monahan and Nick Suzuki.

It is unlikely that Beck will earn a spot on the NHL roster, and if he doesn’t he will return to the Ontario Hockey League, where he is likely to be a key contributor to the Mississauga Steelheads.

The Canadiens have already signed five players from the 2021 and 2022 Drafts to NHL contracts, while two more (Xavier Simoneau and Joe Vrbetic) have AHL contracts.