Montreal Canadiens acquire Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks for Cam Hillis

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in return for forward Cam Hillis, the team announced on Wednesday.

Beaudin, 23, is currently with the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League. He has one assist in three games this season. Last year, he had two goals and 14 assists in 66 AHL games and also played the first two games of this NHL career.

He is a left-shot, 5’11, 168lbs, and from Chateauguay, Quebec on the south shore of Montreal. He was the 27th overall pick by Chicago in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Cam Hillis was with the ECHL’s Trois-Rivières Lions where he had two goals in three games. Hillis was the Canadiens’ third-round pick (66th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft. He struggled to find a place in the team’s depth chart, and will get an opportunity in the Chicago organization.