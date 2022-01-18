Montreal Canadiens name Kent Hughes general manager

The search for the next general manager of the Montreal Canadiens has come to an end, with the team officially naming player agent Kent Hughes to the position. He was a candidate that the hiring committee seemed very interested in, as he had been reportedly in and out of contention several times before reappearing in recent days.

Hughes is bilingual, a born-and-bred Montrealer, growing up in the West Island and playing minor hockey in Lac St-Louis. He will be the 18th general manager in the team’s history. He was signed to a five year contract.

There is also a connection between him and current Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton, who selected Hughes’s son, Riley, in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft while with the New York Rangers. Kent’s other son, Jack, is a projected first-round prospect in the 2022 NHL Draft. Both sons play with Canadiens prospects Jordan Harris and Jordan Struble at Northeastern University.

With Quartexx Management, Hughes represented a number of current and former NHL players, most notably Kris Letang, Patrice Bergeron, Vincent Lecavalier, and Darnell Nurse. That agent experience likely played a part in his selection, as there were several other names in the running with similar backgrounds in the field.

Hughes inherits a team currently sitting in last place in the league, with 19 points through 36 games. He will first deal with fielding calls on the team’s crop of rental players ahead of the trade deadline before turning his focus to what is shaping up to be a very busy — and important — NHL draft.