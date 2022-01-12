Montreal Canadiens claim Rem Pitlick off waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have claimed forward Rem Pitlick off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

Canadiens claim forward Rem Pitlick off waivers.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/QKFlxjDVIG — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 12, 2022

The forward was placed on waivers yesterday by the Minnesota Wild. The 24-year-old was born in Ottawa while his father played for the Senators but grew up in Minnesota. He is 5’11, 196lbs. He has one year remaining on a cap hit of $917,831 and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

He has six goals and five assists in 20 NHL games this season. He was originally drafted in the third round (76th overall) by the Nashville Predators in 2016. His father Lance played in the NHL and his brother is Canadiens prospect Rhett.

His six goals this season have come on 16 shots.

In 31 career NHL games, he has six goals and seven assists. He also played 71 AHL games with 28 goals and 18 assists. He will join the team on their road trip, and it is likely he will get a look as the Canadiens work through their injury and COVID protocol problems.