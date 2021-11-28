Marc Bergevin fired

Filed under:
Nov 27, 2021, 8:10pm EST
November 28
Canadiens fire Bergevin, Timmins, hire Jeff Gorton
A disastrous start and problematic off-season have led to the Canadiens firing their general manager.
November 28
Marc Bergevin’s future in the Canadiens organization is no longer up to him
The circumstances surrounding Scott Mellanby’s departure unveiled Bergevin’s fate.
November 28
Links: Front-office changes are imminent
In today’s links, Montreal seems poised to move on from Marc Bergevin, some things that went wrong in his tenure, Claude Julien will coach Team Canada, and Brendan Lemieux takes a chunk out of Brady Tkachuk.
November 27
UPDATE: Scott Mellanby resigns from Montreal Canadiens organization
Mellanby had been with the organization for nearly 10 years.