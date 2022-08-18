2022 Montreal Canadiens Top 25 Under 25

Filed under:
Aug 3, 2022, 6:00am EDT
-
August 17
2022 Canadiens Top 25 Under 25: The Long Shots (52-41)
Our flagship series begins with a look at the players who ranked the lowest, making cases for those who deserve more recognition.
-
August 16
2022 Canadiens Top 25 Under 25: Departures & arrivals
The addition of 18 new players gave us our largest pool to draw from in the project’s history, but some big names also left the organization.
-
August 15
2022 Canadiens Top 25 Under 25: Introduction
Before we begin the countdown to number one, this is how our list of 52 players was created.
-
August 3
Submit your ballot for the 2022 Canadiens Top 25 Under 25
We will rank 52 players under the age of 25 in this year’s edition of the project, the most in EOTP’s history.