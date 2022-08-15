2022 Montreal Canadiens Top 25 Under 25: Introduction

It’s time to begin Eyes On The Prize’s 13th annual Montreal Canadiens Top 25 Under 25!

The series focuses on the top young talent in the organization, projecting their skills to identify who will compete (or not) for places on the NHL roster in the future, slotting them in among those who are already stars with the Canadiens. Any player born after September 15, 1997, taking us back as far as the 2016 NHL Draft class, was eligible for inclusion. The pool totals 52 players, smashing the previous record of 46.

One of the players we ranked was Brett Stapley, whose signing rights are set to expire on the day this article publishes. There is a wrinkle in that story, however, as those rights would be extended for another year if he chooses to use an NCAA rule put in place for the pandemic and plays a fifth year of college hockey.

August 15 signing deadline update:



According to our data, this is the current list of drafted College players whom their respective teams must sign by tomorrow, August 15, or risk losing their signing rights.https://t.co/3B8UOC3jq1 pic.twitter.com/QKg5Esx5t2 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 14, 2022

Stapley had broken into the Top 25 the past two seasons, ranking 23rd last year. He then posted 43 points in 41 games in 2021-22 for the University of Denver. Despite those performances, the indication was that the Canadiens have decided not to sign him, something that would have been unfathomable just a few years ago when the organization signed just about any of their own properties they could to fill out the system.

The quality of the prospect pool has reached a point where only the best players need to be given contracts, so the potential decision to leave Stapley without a contract offer is one we can expect to see more often going forward.

The players considered for this year’s ranking, sorted from oldest to youngest, were:

Eligible players Player DOB Age Pos Eligible for 2023 Player DOB Age Pos Eligible for 2023 Lucas Condotta 1997-11-06 24.8 LW No Arvid Henrikson 1998-02-23 24.5 RD No*** Michael Pezzetta 1998-03-13 24.4 LW No Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 1999-01-06 23.6 LW Yes Brett Stapley 1999-02-23 23.5 C Yes* Nate Schnarr 1999-02-25 23.5 C Yes Joël Teasdale 1999-03-11 23.4 LW Yes Nick Suzuki 1999-08-10 23.0 C Yes Cayden Primeau 1999-08-18 23.0 G Yes Jack Gorniak 1999-09-15 22.9 LW Yes*** Jesse Ylönen 1999-10-03 22.9 RW Yes Mattias Norlinder 2000-04-12 22.3 LD Yes Cam Hillis 2000-06-24 22.1 C Yes Jordan Harris 2000-07-07 22.1 LD Yes Gianni Fairbrother 2000-09-30 21.9 LD Yes Cole Caufield 2001-01-02 21.6 RW Yes Kirby Dach 2001-01-21 21.6 C Yes Arber Xhekaj 2001-01-30 21.5 LD Yes Rhett Pitlick 2001-02-07 21.5 LW Yes Frederik Dichow 2001-03-01 21.5 G Yes** Xavier Simoneau 2001-05-19 21.2 C Yes** Jakub Dobes 2001-05-27 21.2 G Yes Alexander Gordin 2001-07-31 21.0 RW Yes Jayden Struble 2001-09-08 20.9 LD Yes*** Sean Farrell 2001-11-02 20.8 LW Yes Justin Barron 2001-11-15 20.7 RD Yes Emil Heineman 2001-11-16 20.7 LW Yes Petteri Nurmi 2002-01-12 20.6 LD Yes Kaiden Guhle 2002-01-18 20.6 LD Yes Ty Smilanic 2002-01-20 20.6 LW Yes Miguël Tourigny 2002-02-09 20.5 RD Yes Luke Tuch 2002-03-07 20.4 LW Yes Blake Biondi 2002-04-24 20.3 C Yes Jan Mysak 2002-06-24 20.1 C Yes Jack Smith 2002-07-06 20.1 C Yes Jared Davidson 2002-07-07 20.1 C Yes Dmitri Kostenko 2002-09-25 19.9 RD Yes William Trudeau 2002-10-11 19.8 LD Yes** Joe Vrbetic 2002-10-24 19.8 G Yes** Daniil Sobolev 2003-03-03 19.4 RD Yes Riley Kidney 2003-03-25 19.4 C Yes Logan Mailloux 2003-04-15 19.3 RD Yes** Oliver Kapanen 2003-07-29 19.0 C Yes Joshua Roy 2003-08-06 19.0 RW Yes Adam Engström 2003-11-17 18.7 LD Yes Emmett Croteau 2003-12-07 18.7 G Yes Filip Mesar 2004-01-03 18.6 RW Yes Owen Beck 2004-02-03 18.5 C Yes Lane Hutson 2004-02-14 18.5 LD Yes Juraj Slafkovský 2004-03-20 18.4 LW Yes Cedrick Guindon 2004-04-21 18.3 LW Yes Vinzenz Rohrer 2004-09-09 17.9 C Yes

To determine the order, EOTP staff members were offered individual ballots, and two members of our community were chosen based on the number of comments that had been posted in our weekly prospect articles throughout the 2021-22 season, with past participants and those with poor moderation histories passed over to find our selections. Joining nine of our contributors on the voting panel are ‘black61’ and “theptbnl,” whose ballots carried just as much weight in determining the order.

A final vote came from the hundreds of members who submitted a ballot. We received over 500 responses this time around between staff and readers, so thank you to everyone who took the time to evaluate players and participate in the project.

The 11 individual panellist ballots were removed from the sample. From those that remained, I removed any ballots that had fewer than 25 players ranked, and disregarded any ranks on the remaining ballots that went beyond the number a person said they had ranked (e.g. ranks 36-52 for someone who answered “35” for the length of their list).

The result was 188 partial lists and another 306 that ranked at least 50 players for a total of 494 ballots making up the EOTP submission. Ranks for each player were averaged across all ballots that had the player in question ranked, and those averages were sorted from lowest to highest to make the community vote. Lucas Condotta was added to the ballot after many submissions had already been made and his average is only based on 197 rankings, however that was deemed enough of a sample for an accurate representation in the voting.

The same procedure of averaging the results was ultimately used to determine the 2022 order from the 12 total ballots included.

If you didn’t save your list and would like to follow along as the players are revealed, make a request in the comments, and it will be sent to the email address associated with your EOTP profile.

Before we begin counting down the players in this year’s series, next we’ll take a look at how the pool jumped from 41 in 2021 to 52 this year, while looking back at the histories of players who are no longer eligible for the project.