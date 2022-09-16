Rookie Tournament: Canadiens vs. Devils game thread, lines, how to watch

After a 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens will take on the New Jersey Devils at the 2022 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

Streaming: Montreal Canadiens’ YouTube channel (French)

There are several lineup changes for Friday night’s game in the second half of back-to-back games. Juraj Slafkovsky, Jan Mysak, Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron are among those out of the lineup, and Kaiden Guhle will sit for the second straight game.

Filip Mešàr will take over at centre with Xavier Simoneau and Lucas Condotta, while Riley Kidney will move to wing next to Emil Heineman and Owen Beck. Mešàr may get the chance to go up against childhood friend Simon Nemec, but the two teams will face off in the NHL pre-season as well.

On defence, Mattias Norlinder will play with Jordan Harris on the first pair. Gianni Fairbrother will also make his first game appearance.

Riley Mercer will start in goal for the Canadiens.

The final game of the Prospects Challenge is on Sunday when Montreal plays the Ottawa Senators.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing 43 - Xavier Simoneau 48 - Filip Mesar 82 - Lucas Condotta 51 - Emil Heineman 62 - Owen Beck 86 - Riley Kidney 89 - Cedrick Guindon 15 - Brett Stapley 45 - Pierrick Dubé 93 - Ryan Francis 76 - Jared Davidson 85 - John Parker-Jones

Defence Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence 59 - Mattias Norlinder 54 - Jordan Harris 36 - Gianni Fairbrother 78 - Santino Centorame 84 - William Trudeau 57 - Miguël Tourigny