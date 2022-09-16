 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rookie Tournament: Canadiens vs. Devils game thread, lines, how to watch

After a loss to the Buffalo Sabres, the Canadiens rookies are back at it 24 hours later.

By Jared Book
NHL: JUL 11 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens will take on the New Jersey Devils at the 2022 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
Streaming: Montreal Canadiens’ YouTube channel (French)

There are several lineup changes for Friday night’s game in the second half of back-to-back games. Juraj Slafkovsky, Jan Mysak, Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron are among those out of the lineup, and Kaiden Guhle will sit for the second straight game.

Filip Mešàr will take over at centre with Xavier Simoneau and Lucas Condotta, while Riley Kidney will move to wing next to Emil Heineman and Owen Beck. Mešàr may get the chance to go up against childhood friend Simon Nemec, but the two teams will face off in the NHL pre-season as well.

On defence, Mattias Norlinder will play with Jordan Harris on the first pair. Gianni Fairbrother will also make his first game appearance.

Riley Mercer will start in goal for the Canadiens.

The final game of the Prospects Challenge is on Sunday when Montreal plays the Ottawa Senators.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
43 - Xavier Simoneau 48 - Filip Mesar 82 - Lucas Condotta
51 - Emil Heineman 62 - Owen Beck 86 - Riley Kidney
89 - Cedrick Guindon 15 - Brett Stapley 45 - Pierrick Dubé
93 - Ryan Francis 76 - Jared Davidson 85 - John Parker-Jones

Defence

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
59 - Mattias Norlinder 54 - Jordan Harris
36 - Gianni Fairbrother 78 - Santino Centorame
84 - William Trudeau 57 - Miguël Tourigny

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
37 - Riley Mercer 39 - Joe Vrbetic

