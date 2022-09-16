Rookie Tournament: Canadiens vs. Devils game thread, lines, how to watch

After a 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens will take on the New Jersey Devils at the 2022 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.
Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils
How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
Streaming: Montreal Canadiens’ YouTube channel (French)
There are several lineup changes for Friday night’s game in the second half of back-to-back games. Juraj Slafkovsky, Jan Mysak, Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron are among those out of the lineup, and Kaiden Guhle will sit for the second straight game.
Filip Mešàr will take over at centre with Xavier Simoneau and Lucas Condotta, while Riley Kidney will move to wing next to Emil Heineman and Owen Beck. Mešàr may get the chance to go up against childhood friend Simon Nemec, but the two teams will face off in the NHL pre-season as well.
On defence, Mattias Norlinder will play with Jordan Harris on the first pair. Gianni Fairbrother will also make his first game appearance.
Riley Mercer will start in goal for the Canadiens.
The final game of the Prospects Challenge is on Sunday when Montreal plays the Ottawa Senators.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|43 - Xavier Simoneau
|48 - Filip Mesar
|82 - Lucas Condotta
|51 - Emil Heineman
|62 - Owen Beck
|86 - Riley Kidney
|89 - Cedrick Guindon
|15 - Brett Stapley
|45 - Pierrick Dubé
|93 - Ryan Francis
|76 - Jared Davidson
|85 - John Parker-Jones
Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|59 - Mattias Norlinder
|54 - Jordan Harris
|36 - Gianni Fairbrother
|78 - Santino Centorame
|84 - William Trudeau
|57 - Miguël Tourigny
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|37 - Riley Mercer
|39 - Joe Vrbetic
