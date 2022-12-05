Four Montreal Canadiens prospects named to World Junior camps

Four Montreal Canadiens were named to their respective country’s camps for the 2023 World Juniors on Monday.

Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney both took part in the summer World Juniors and were expected to return to the Canadian roster. Their starts to the season have earned them that right. They will be joined at the Team Canada camp by 2022 second-round pick Owen Beck, who has used a strong pre-season to have a great start to the OHL season. Beck has 15 goals and 15 assists in 23 games so far this season.

The United States also named their camp roster and defenceman Lane Hutson was named to the camp. The defenceman has six goals and 11 assists in 14 games in his first year at Boston University. Hutson was the 62nd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Hutson’s 17 points are good for second among all NCAA defenders.

There are other Canadiens prospects expected to get looks for the tournament returning to its normal spot in December and January. Oliver Kapanen is expected to represent Finland, Adam Engström is on Sweden’s radar, and Vinzenz Rohrer will likely represent Austria. Filip Mešár will likely represent Slovakia and technically Juraj Slafkovský is eligible for the tournament, but the Canadiens would have to let him go.

It should be noted that Kapanen left his league game on Monday after going heavily into the boards. It remains to be seen how this will affect his availability for the tournament.

The tournament starts on Boxing Day and will be held in Moncton and Halifax.