Joshua Roy impresses in first Canada World Junior camp scrimmage

Joshua Roy may end up looking back at what transpired nearly a year ago as a turning point in his hockey career.

It wasn’t until January 2021 that the QMJHL first overall pick was traded from Saint John to Sherbrooke at his request. A few months later, he would be drafted in the fifth round of the NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens. He constantly said that he wanted to be better, that it was a wake up call for him. He would show up to rookie camp and make a name for himself, earning himself a short invite to the team’s main camp.

He went back to Sherbrooke and was among the QMJHL leaders in scoring, playing the best hockey of his career. That earned him an invite to Team Canada’s World Junior camp after he wasn’t invited to their summer camp.

On Saturday night, he had a chance to play with 2021 top-10 pick Dylan Guenther and one of the top prospects for the 2023 Draft, Connor Bedard. Against a team of University All Stars, that line made a statement that will make them hard to be cut, as they were involved in all three goals in a 3-0 Canada win.

Bedard had two goals and an assist, while Roy had a goal and an assist himself, scoring in the second period. The line added a goal in a simulated overtime after Canada’s win in regulation.

“I think it went really well,” Roy said after the game. “Playing with Guenther and Bedard, it definitely helps a lot. They are two excellent players. We played well, we did the little details, we forechecked, our success came from that.”

“I thought our line was generating a lot in the offensive zone,” Bedard said. “It was nice to get a couple of goals, but both were off good plays and it was nice to finish them. We were able to get our cycle going and those are older, bigger guys (on U SPORTS). We were able to work them down low and it was really fun to play with [Guenther and Roy].”

Big night for the line of Connor Bedard (2G 1A), Dylan Guenther (1A) and Joshua Roy (1G 1A), including this Roy-to-Bedard marker that made it 3-0 in the 3rd. #WorldJuniors | #OurGameIsBack | @WHLPats | @EdmOilKings | @PhoenixSherbroo pic.twitter.com/6Qq9RVM5hq — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 12, 2021

Canada head coach Dave Cameron pointed out that he liked what he saw from Bedard away from the puck, something that can be said about Roy as well. Cameron said he likes Roy’s vision and skill with the puck after the game.

With one more game on Sunday afternoon before cuts are made, Roy is going to look to carry the momentum.

“To have a good game like this, the confidence definitely goes higher,” Roy said.

Team Canada will play against the U Sports All Star team in Calgary at 4:00 p.m. Eastern.