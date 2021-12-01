Canadiens prospects Kaiden Guhle, Joshua Roy named to Canada’s World Junior camp

Montreal Canadiens first-round pick Kaiden Guhle and 2021 fifth-round pick Joshua Roy were named to Canada’s camp roster ahead of the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.

On the road to Edmonton and Red Deer...



3️⃣5️⃣ players are Alberta-bound for ’s National Junior Team selection camp, beginning Dec. 9 in Calgary.



ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/Lvuj930Qix

The camp will be held ahead of the holiday tournament, which will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. Canada’s first game is against the Czech Republic on December 26. The 35 player camp will be cut to 25 for the start of the tournament.

The team will be coached by Dave Cameron, the former Ottawa Senators head coach, who coaches the Ottawa 67s. The assistant coaches are Michael Dyck, Louis Robitaille, and Dennis Williams.

Guhle is one of three returning players on the Canadian camp roster, joining Dylan Garand and Cole Perfetti. Jamie Drysdale and Quinton Byfield are eligible, but are currently in the NHL or injured.

Guhle had two goals and one assist in last year’s tournament. In 17 WHL games this year for the Prince Albert Raiders, he has two goals and 13 assists.

Roy, who was the first overall pick in his QMJHL draft year, has put everything together this season. The Montreal fifth-round pick (150th overall) currently leads the QMJHL in scoring with 14 goals and 25 assists in 21 games. The 18-year-old only turns 19 in August and would be eligible for next year’s tournament as well.

Other Canadiens prospects William Trudeau, and Riley Kidney did not make the camp roster. Trudeau attended the team’s summer camp, while Kidney is off to a very good start in the QMJHL.