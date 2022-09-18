 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A solid pre-season has Adam Engström poised for success in SHL action

We speak with the defenceman’s coach and general manager about expectations for the recent draft pick.

By Patrik Bexell and Hadi Kalakeche
NHL: JUL 12 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday was opening night for the SHL, and Adam Engström, Montreal’s third round pick from the 2022 NHL Draft, made his debut for European Champions Rögle BK (the team having won the Champions Hockey League last season).

In order to get a better understanding of Engström’s pre-season and future development, Eyes On The Prize travelled to Ängelholm in Sweden’s southernmost county to speak with General Manager Chris Abbott and Coach Cam Abbott, as well as with Adam Engström himself.

There are other things that are of even more importance in this episode of Habsent Minded, especially the fact that Rögle will be able to use Engström in both the U20 league and in the SHL, nurturing his development in a good way, as Hadi Kalakeche explains along with the interview with Cam Abbott.

At the end there are also some short comments from Engström himself.

