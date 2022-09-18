A solid pre-season has Adam Engström poised for success in SHL action

Saturday was opening night for the SHL, and Adam Engström, Montreal’s third round pick from the 2022 NHL Draft, made his debut for European Champions Rögle BK (the team having won the Champions Hockey League last season).

In order to get a better understanding of Engström’s pre-season and future development, Eyes On The Prize travelled to Ängelholm in Sweden’s southernmost county to speak with General Manager Chris Abbott and Coach Cam Abbott, as well as with Adam Engström himself.

There are other things that are of even more importance in this episode of Habsent Minded, especially the fact that Rögle will be able to use Engström in both the U20 league and in the SHL, nurturing his development in a good way, as Hadi Kalakeche explains along with the interview with Cam Abbott.

At the end there are also some short comments from Engström himself.