Bottom Six Minutes 75: Carey Price returns and for at least one day, the Bell Centre was back too

When Carey Price was introduced in the Montreal Canadiens starting lineup, and even when he first stepped onto the ice, the Bell Centre was rocking. It didn’t matter that the Canadiens were in 31st place. For the first time in at least two years, the Bell Centre felt like the Bell Centre.

You don’t even need to be from Montreal, or to have taken in a game in person to know what that means. It is one of the few arenas that can claim that. When Michel Lacroix starts talking, the music plays, and it just hits different. It had been a while since the Bell Centre had that kind of moment. Last season’s playoff run wasn’t full enough to really have that oomph. The 2019-20 season ended with a team that was in 24th place at the time of the pandemic.

It was also bittersweet as the welcome for Price was quickly followed with a touching tribute and moment of silence for Mike Bossy.

The result of the game itself doesn’t even really matter. The Canadiens lost 3-0 with an empty net goal. Price made 17 saves in the game, and looked good considering it was his first game action since July. The important thing is that he was happy, that he was healthy, and that he feels good in the coming days.

Click the play button below to listen to your full Bottom Six Minutes, also available via your podcast platform of choice. The Canadiens take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.