Bottom Six Minutes 74: Romanov best in class in an otherwise poor effort

Alexander Romanov was the one of the lone bright spots for the Montreal Canadiens in their 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Ryan Poehling scored the team’s only goal, and Samuel Montembeault tried as hard as he could to keep the final score respectable.

With the loss, the Canadiens stay in 31st place in the NHL, just ahead of the Arizona Coyotes and just behind the Seattle Kraken with eight games remaining in the 2021-22 season.

In Matt Drake’s absence, the officiating and its inconsistency was once again a topic on display in the Bottom Six Minutes.

Click the play button below to listen to your full Bottom Six Minutes, also available via your podcast platform of choice. Patrik Bexell is replacing Matt Drake, who is taking a few games off this week. The Canadiens will play the New York Islanders on Friday at the Bell Centre.