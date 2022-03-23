2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game thread, rosters, how to watch, and players to watch

The top NHL prospects in the Canadian Hockey League are set to show off their skills in an exhibition tonight in Kitchener, Ontario. A total of 40 players eligible for the 2022 NHL entry draft will take the ice in front of fans and scouts in an opportunity to make their case among their peers.

How to watch?

Start Time: 8:00PM EDT / 5:00PM PDT

In Canada: TSN 5

In the US: NHL Network

Streaming: TSN.CA, TSN app, TSN Direct, NHL Live

Team Red Roster (NHL North American Central Scouting rank)

Forwards

(86) Maxim Barbashev – Moncton Wildcats

(51) Josh Filmon – Swift Current Broncos

(11) Luca Del Bel Belluz – Mississauga Steelheads

(35) David Goyette – Sudbury Wolves

(43) Jordan Gustafson – Seattle Thunderbirds

(47) Hunter Haight – Barrie Colts

(34) Fraser Minten – Kamloops Blazers

(23) Matthew Poitras – Guelph Storm

(3) Matthew Savoie – Winnipeg ICE

(50) Matthew Seminoff – Kamloops Blazers

(1) Shane Wright – Kingston Frontenacs ‘C’

(27) Danny Zhilkin – Guelph Storm

Defensemen

(36) Michael Buchinger – Guelph Storm

(39) Jorian Donovan – Hamilton Bulldogs

(42) Isaiah George – London Knights

(20) Kevin Korchinski – Seattle Thunderbirds

(15) Maveric Lamoureux – Drummondville Voltigeurs ‘A’

(25) Ty Nelson – North Bay Battalion ‘A’

Goaltenders

(26G) Reid Dyck – Swift Current Broncos

(2G) Ivan Zhigalov – Sherbrooke Phoenix

Team White Roster

Forwards

(19) Owen Beck – Mississauga Steelheads

(33) Jagger Firkus – Moose Jaw Warriors

(16) Nathan Gaucher – Quebec Remparts

(62) Ruslan Gazizov – London Knights

(4) Conor Geekie – Winnipeg ICE

(61) Jake Karabela – Guelph Storm ‘A’

(29) Paul Ludwinski – Kingston Frontenacs

(28) Bryce McConnell-Barker – Soo Greyhounds

(46) Vinzenz Rohrer – Ottawa 67’s

(13) Matyas Sapovaliv – Saginaw Spirit

(85) Reid Schaefer – Seattle Thunderbirds

(89) Antonin Verreault – Gatineau Olympiques

Defencemen

(30) Mats Lindgren – Kamloops Blazers

(10) Tristan Luneau – Gatineau Olympiques ‘A’

(9) Denton Mateychuk – Moose Jaw Warriors ‘C’

(5) Pavel Mintyukov – Saginaw Spirit

(21) Owen Pickering – Swift Current Broncos

(49) Noah Warren – Gatineau Olympiques

Goaltenders

(7G) Mason Beaupit – Spokane Chiefs

(1G) Tyler Brennan – Prince George Cougars

Players to watch

This should be a great game to take in given how many selections the Montreal Canadiens will hold in the draft. I’ve selected a few here that I think should be of particular interest to our community.

Shane Wright - C - Kingston Frontenacs

The presumptuous first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft gets a chance to show off a little during what many have considered to be an underwhelming season. Projecting to have elite two-way centre potential in the NHL, this game could be a chance for him to silence some of the naysayers.

With a solid chance that the Habs could be picking him, he’s an obvious one to watch.

Luca Del Bel Belluz - C - Mississauga Steelheads

Could be an excellent get with the late first-round pick the Canadiens got from Calgary in the Tyler Toffoli trade. He has high-end offensive skills — shot, vision, passing, stick handling. He is also an above-average skater and will have a very high ceiling at the next level. He could rise in the rankings before the draft, but for now, he projects as a great pick in the mid-to-high 20s.

Tristan Luneau - RD - Gatineau Olympiques

A solid puck-moving defenseman with great hockey sense. He logs a lot of minutes for Gatineau considering his age and his responsibility makes him reliable in all situations. Currently projected to go in the mid-30s, he could absolutely be a target for the Canadiens in the second round.

Nathan Gaucher - C - Québec Remparts

At 6’3” and 207 pounds, here is the big centre you may be looking for. Very physical forward who loves finishing checks and using his size and strength to drive the net in the offensive zone. He needs a little work on his skating, but his positioning off the puck makes up for it at the junior level.

Like Luneau, he’s currently projected as an early second-rounder, so he could also be a target for his favourite team, the Montreal Canadiens.

Ruslan Gazizov - LW - London Knights

I really like this kid. If you look only at his Elite Prospects page, you’ll be underwhelmed by his totals, but make no mistake, he can do some very crafty things with the puck. He’s a very agile skater and can combine that with wow-factor stick handling to create opportunities in the offensive zone. I wouldn’t be surprised if he provides some highlight-reel stuff in this game.

The Canadiens hold six selections between the third and fourth rounds in 2022, and I personally hope they use one to take Gazizov.

Ivan Zhigalov - G - Sherbrooke Phoenix

If you’ve had your eyes on Joshua Roy this season, you’ll have seen a lot of Zhigalov. Ranked the #2 goaltender in North America by NHL central scouting, he’s a big and athletic goaltender sure to draw interest from NHL teams.

Noah Warren - RD - Gatineau Olympiques

Ranked considerably lower than his teammate in Luneau, Warren stands out as a physical blueliner at 6’5” and 214 pounds. His skating is impressive, particularly for a teenager with his size. He uses his size and reach very well on defence, and while he won’t fill the net, he makes it very difficult for the opposition to operate in his zone. Great third-round target if the Habs are looking for D there.

Isaiah George - LD - London Knights

Habs brass will have gotten a look at him while scouting Logan Mailloux. His elite skating stands out, and he’s developing offensive skills to go along with an already solid defensive game. He picks his spots very well when jumping into the rush. Projects currently as an early third-rounder.