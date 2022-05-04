 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Montreal Canadiens sign Riley Kidney to three-year entry-level contract

The forward had a great season after being drafted.

By Jared Book
/ new
NHL: SEP 21 Canadiens Rookie Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Riley Kidney to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The contract starts next season, but can slide if he does not appear in 10 NHL games. Kidney was the team’s second-round pick (63rd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He is already the second player from that class to secure his entry-level contract, joining Joshua Roy.

The agreement will see Kidney earn $750,000 in 2022-23 and $775,000 from 2023 to 2025 at the NHL level, in addition to signing bonus payments of $92,500 each year. Kidney is set to make $80,000 per season at the AHL level. He can only be assigned to the AHL after the 2022-23 season.

Kidney had 30 goals and 70 assists in 66 games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, hitting the 100 point plateau and finishing seventh in QMJHL scoring. He is currently getting set for the QMJHL playoffs, where he burst onto the scene a year ago with 17 points (two goals, 15 assists in nine playoff games).

He will attend the team’s NHL training camp next season.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...