Montreal Canadiens sign Riley Kidney to three-year entry-level contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Riley Kidney to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The contract starts next season, but can slide if he does not appear in 10 NHL games. Kidney was the team’s second-round pick (63rd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He is already the second player from that class to secure his entry-level contract, joining Joshua Roy.

The agreement will see Kidney earn $750,000 in 2022-23 and $775,000 from 2023 to 2025 at the NHL level, in addition to signing bonus payments of $92,500 each year. Kidney is set to make $80,000 per season at the AHL level. He can only be assigned to the AHL after the 2022-23 season.

Kidney had 30 goals and 70 assists in 66 games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, hitting the 100 point plateau and finishing seventh in QMJHL scoring. He is currently getting set for the QMJHL playoffs, where he burst onto the scene a year ago with 17 points (two goals, 15 assists in nine playoff games).

He will attend the team’s NHL training camp next season.