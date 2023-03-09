Christian Dvorak out with lower-body injury, Anthony Richard recalled

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Anthony Richard from the Laval Rocket on Thursday.

Christian Dvorak (bas du corps) ne jouera pas ce soir. L'attaquant Anthony Richard a été rappelé du Rocket de Laval.



Christian Dvorak (lower body) will not play tonight. Forward Anthony Richard has been recalled from the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 9, 2023

Richard will play on Thursday when the Canadiens host the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre. He will be replacing Christian Dvorak, who is out with a lower-body injury.

This is the second NHL recall this season for Richard, who leads the Laval Rocket in scoring. He has one goal and one assist in seven NHL games this season. With the Rocket, he has 24 goals and 31 assists in 49 games. He was named to the AHL All-Star Classic as well.

In other injury news, Kaiden Guhle practiced with a regular jersey amid news that Jordan Harris will also miss Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury. Harris is day-to-day. Justin Barron also skated at practice but he was wearing a non-contact jersey.

Guhle should be expected to return to the lineup against the Rangers.