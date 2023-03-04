Frédéric Allard recalled by the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled Frédéric Allard from the minors, adding him to their roster. Allard was just acquired on Friday in a trade for Nate Schnarr, and will join the Canadiens in Las Vegas.

He will be available to play tomorrow against the Golden Knights in Vegas.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 5, 2023

Since this is an emergency recall, it means that Montreal doesn’t have six healthy defencemen to play on Sunday versus the Golden Knights, and that probably means that Kaiden Guhle, who left late in the first period of Friday night’s game favouring his shoulder before returning for the remainder of the contest, is unable to play in the road trip finale.

Montreal had lost Justin Barron on Thursday night to a shoulder injury as well, and just before heading out on the road trip the Habs announced that Arber Xhekaj was set to undergo surgery for his shoulder injury sustained during a fight earlier in the season. All this after Montreal lost top scorer Cole Caufield to a season-ending shoulder surgery as well.

Unfortunately for Guhle, injuries have been frequent for him in recent years. He missed two months of action in this campaign with an injured knee, just returning from that recovery on Tuesday. He also missed time while playing in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings, returning in time to join them for the playoffs.

Hopefully this isn’t another long-term issue for him, especially since he was allowed to return to the game following the initial indication that he had been hurt and may have done further damage over the final two periods of play.