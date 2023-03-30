Kirby Dach out at least one week with an upper-body injury

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Kirby Dach will miss at least one week with an upper-body injury.

The injury occurred in the team’s game against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. He was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game, and now we know to expect him out for at least a few more games.

Dach has 14 goals and 24 assists in 58 games this season, his first with the Canadiens. His injury means that there is a bigger opportunity for Sean Farrell. The rookie will make his Bell Centre debut on Thursday night against the Florida Panthers. In practice, he skated with Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher.

The other lines saw Nick Suzuki with Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Mike Hoffman, Jonathan Drouin with Jesse Ylönen and Denis Gurianov, and Chris Tierney with Alex Belzile and Michael Pezzetta.

The Canadiens host the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre on Thursday.