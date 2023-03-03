Canadiens complete paper transactions on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylönen

With Friday being the final day to make NHL-contracted roster moves, the Montreal Canadiens made their most expected move of the day, temporarily sending a couple of players to the Laval Rocket before an immediate recall back to the big club. An important note is that neither player is actually physically reassigned to the minors as the Habs are out west and Laval is at home in Laval.

Les Canadiens ont effectué des transactions papiers avec les attaquants Rafaël Harvey-Pinard et Jesse Ylönen afin qu'ils soient éligibles à être retournés à Laval. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 3, 2023

These are just paper transactions that make Jesse Ylönen, and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard eligible for the Laval Rocket’s post-season. Both players will be recalled after 5 PM and will be in the Canadiens’ lineup against the Anaheim Ducks.

This will use two of the four post-deadline recalls available to the Canadiens, and leaves them with two more for the final month of the season. It is also of note that Justin Barron was not papered down, possibly due to him being injured against the Kings and ineligible to be sent down.