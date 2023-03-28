Cayden Primeau reassigned to the Laval Rocket

After his win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, Cayden Primeau has been returned to the Laval Rocket by the Montreal Canadiens.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le gardien Cayden Primeau au Rocket de Laval.



It was the 20th NHL game of Primeau’s career and 16th start, as he increased his record to 4-10-2. He had gotten into a game in relief earlier in the season, surrendering one goal to the Florida Panthers.

He will go back to Laval with a boost of confidence as the team desperately tries to make the post-season. On the same night he got his win, the AHL club completed a two-game sweep of the Manitoba Moose, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Primeau will likely be in the Rocket net on Friday night when the team plays in Rockford.