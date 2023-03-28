Sean Farrell to make NHL debut against Philadelphia Flyers

The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Sean Farrell will make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia.

Sean Farrell disputera son premier match dans la LNH ce soir contre les Flyers.



Sean Farrell will make his NHL debut tonight against the Flyers.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2023

The forward signed on Sunday and joined the team in Philadelphia. He is coming off of two seasons at Harvard when his season ended in the NCAA tournament with a loss against Ohio State.

Cayden Primeau will make the start for the Canadiens after being recalled from the Laval Rocket. It will be his first NHL start of the season.

Previous Canadiens players to make their NHL debuts coming directly from the NCAA in recent years include Charlie Lindgren, Ryan Poehling, and Jordan Harris.

The 21-year-old is listed at 5’9”, 174lbs, which is why he dropped to the fourth round (124th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Milton, MA native was the Ivy League player of the year and a first-team all-star this season. He had 20 goals and 32 assists in 33 games to lead the team in scoring by 10 points over any of his teammates.

Farrell played two seasons with Harvard after his Freshman season was delayed due to the Ivy League not playing during the 2020-21 season. He had 30 goals and 50 assists in 57 games. In the USHL with the Chicago Steel he was also dominant and represented the United States at the 2022 Olympics and men’s World Championships. He had five goals and seven assists in 14 games between the two tournaments.