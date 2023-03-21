Montreal Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher to return, Anthony Richard sent to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent forward Anthony Richard to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, the team announced.

Les Canadiens ont cédé l'attaquant Anthony Richard au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have loaned forward Anthony Richard to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 21, 2023

Richard was recalled as an emergency recall after the Trade Deadline, and since there is the expected return of Brendan Gallagher and Kirby Dach, the emergency conditions no longer were met.

Jesse Ylönen also missed practice due to a non-COVID illness and is likely out for Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre.

Richard’s return to Laval comes when they are in desperate need of skilled forwards as they push towards the playoffs. The Rocket have games on Wednesday and Friday at home before going on the road on Sunday. The team has also added prospects Jayden Struble on defence and forward Emil Heineman in the last week. Both may see game action this week.

Richard had three goals and two assists in 13 NHL games this season. He is the Rocket’s leading scorer this season. This will be Gallagher’s first game since January 3.