Montreal Canadiens recall Alex Belzile and Jesse Ylönen

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forwards Alex Belzile and Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé les attaquants Alex Belzile et Jesse Ylönen du Rocket de Laval (rappel d’urgence).



The Canadiens have recalled forwards Alex Belzile and Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket (emergency). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 9, 2023

The pair were sent down following the Canadiens’ last game before the All-Star break and bye week. They ended up playing two games for the Rocket, and Belzile took part in the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval.

Both players had regular spots in the lineup prior to the break, and their recall would seem to mean that there isn’t going to be an immediate influx of returning players from injury. The Canadiens have their first practice back from their bye week on Thursday before their first game back on Saturday afternoon.

Ylönen has two assists in 10 games in the NHL this season while Belzile has four assists in five games.

The Canadiens play the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon followed by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday in their annual Super Bowl matinee weekend.