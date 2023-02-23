Montreal Canadiens claim Chris Tierney off waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have claimed forward Chris Tierney off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Les Canadiens ont réclamé l'attaquant Chris Tierney au ballottage.



Tierney is 28 years old and 6’1”, 192lbs. He is on a one-year contract with a cap hit of $750,000 and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

He has split time between the NHL and AHL this season. He has two goals and one assist in 13 NHL games this season and with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL had three goals and 13 assists in 20 games. The veteran has played in 574 NHL games with the Panthers, Ottawa Senators, and San Jose Sharks. He has 75 career NHL goals and 154 assists.

He played junior hockey with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League and for one season, his assistant coach was Canadiens development coach Rob Ramage. He was also a youth hockey teammate of former Canadiennes defender and Canadian Olympian Erin Ambrose.

Tierney can play centre, a position the Canadiens lack depth at right now, especially with the injuries to Kirby Dach and Sean Monahan. He will likely join the team in Philadelphia.