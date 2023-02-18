 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Montreal Canadiens recall Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket

The defenceman will replace Arber Xhekaj and give the team an extra body on the blue line.

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket on Saturday morning.

The team has indicated that Justin Barron is good to go, but they only had six healthy defencemen on the roster, so Schueneman is helpful in that area as well with the injury to Arber Xhekaj.

The update on Xhekaj was that he was placed on injured reserve to open up a roster spot for Schueneman while he continues to be evaluated.

The Rocket are in Belleville, so it wasn’t a long trip for Schueneman who continued down the 401 to Toronto. Laval has been playing with seven defencemen in the lineup, so the recall means they should be returning to a 12-6 lineup.

Schueneman, 27, has not played in the NHL this season. Last year he had 24 NHL games with two goals and four assists. This year with the Rocket, he has five goals and 13 assists in 43 games and has been the team’s veteran leader with injuries to Tory Dello, Madison Bowey, and Nicolas Beaudin throughout the season.

