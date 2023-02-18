Montreal Canadiens recall Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket on Saturday morning.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé le défenseur Corey Schueneman du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2023

The team has indicated that Justin Barron is good to go, but they only had six healthy defencemen on the roster, so Schueneman is helpful in that area as well with the injury to Arber Xhekaj.

Habs say Justin Barron is good to go tonight. Update coming on Arber Xhekaj (upper body) and Habs calling up a dman. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 18, 2023

The update on Xhekaj was that he was placed on injured reserve to open up a roster spot for Schueneman while he continues to be evaluated.

Defenseman Arber Xhekaj has been placed on IR. Arber will meet with a specialist in the coming days and an update will be shared following this appointment. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2023

The Rocket are in Belleville, so it wasn’t a long trip for Schueneman who continued down the 401 to Toronto. Laval has been playing with seven defencemen in the lineup, so the recall means they should be returning to a 12-6 lineup.

Schueneman, 27, has not played in the NHL this season. Last year he had 24 NHL games with two goals and four assists. This year with the Rocket, he has five goals and 13 assists in 43 games and has been the team’s veteran leader with injuries to Tory Dello, Madison Bowey, and Nicolas Beaudin throughout the season.