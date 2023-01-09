Montreal Canadiens recall Cayden Primeau, Jake Allen day-to-day with upper-body injury

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau on an emergency basis as Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. He will back up Sam Montembeault, who will start tonight. Jake Allen is out with an upper-body injury (day-to-day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 9, 2023

Primeau will back up Samuel Montembeault during Monday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre.

Allen started and won Saturday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues. It is likely the injury occurred at some point during that game.

The Rocket were in Rochester after their game on Sunday in Toronto, so it’s a significant move to make the switch and indicates Allen’s day-to-day injury may be several days or games. After Monday, the Canadiens next play on Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

Primeau has dealt with his own injury issues. He played his first game since November on Friday night after getting a stick to the head on the bench while backing up, and the effects of that kept him off the ice.

He has a 4-6-4 record this season with a 3.65 goals against average and .890 save percentage.

To help the Rocket on their road trip, Joe Vrbetic was recalled by the Rocket from the Trois-Rivières Lions.