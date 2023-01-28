 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Owen Beck will be returned to the Peterborough Petes by the Montreal Canadiens

The 2022 second-round pick got one game for his first NHL stint.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

In his post-game media availability following his NHL debut, Owen Beck revealed that his emergency recall was just for the one game versus the Ottawa Senators. The Montreal Canadiens have confirmed the news.

The game didn’t go the way he would have wanted for his first action with the team that drafted him, a 5-0 loss on the road. But he will be happy he has had that experience, playing just under 10 minutes in the contest, and got a chance to see what he could do versus top competition.

He’ll take his lessons with him back to the Peterborough Petes of the OHL, who host the Hamilton Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon. Beck has three points in seven games with his new OHL team after posting 41 in 30 with Mississauga before a trade.

