 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Montreal Canadiens send Cayden Primeau back to the Laval Rocket

Jake Allen’s health means Primeau has the chance for some game action.

By Jared Book
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have sent goaltender Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket on Wednesday morning.

This comes one day after Jake Allen was a full participant at practice and Primeau backed up Samuel Montembeault. Primeau played one period during his recall, and did not make any starts. The Rocket have a home game against the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night, and Primeau will be available for it.

Primeau has made only one start since November 25, and then missed over a month with a head injury after he was hit with a high stick while being on the bench of a game. This move will be important for him to get back into game shape, as the Canadiens did not want to throw him into action when he had missed so much time.

This season in the AHL, Primeau is 4-6-4 with a 3.65 goals against average and a .890 save percentage.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...