Montreal Canadiens send Cayden Primeau back to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent goaltender Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket on Wednesday morning.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le gardien Cayden Primeau au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have loaned goaltender Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2023

This comes one day after Jake Allen was a full participant at practice and Primeau backed up Samuel Montembeault. Primeau played one period during his recall, and did not make any starts. The Rocket have a home game against the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night, and Primeau will be available for it.

Primeau has made only one start since November 25, and then missed over a month with a head injury after he was hit with a high stick while being on the bench of a game. This move will be important for him to get back into game shape, as the Canadiens did not want to throw him into action when he had missed so much time.

This season in the AHL, Primeau is 4-6-4 with a 3.65 goals against average and a .890 save percentage.