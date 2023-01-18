 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights and quotes from Kent Hughes’ mid-season press conference

The Canadiens’ GM meets the media.

By Jared Book
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes spoke to the media on Wednesday in his first mid-season address. It also comes exactly one year after his hiring was announced.

Kent Hughes was asked how he viewed his first year in the job, and how he felt that Juraj Slafkovsky’s development was handled.

The questions also obviously went towards the Cole Caufield contract.

The upcoming trade deadline is also a topic of interest.

The topic also came up to everyone’s favourite subject: Draft Lottery odds. He says a balance is important between thinking of the future and building a winning environment.

The team’s injury situation has been bad this season, but Kent Hughes isn’t worried. He said that last year the team had a lot of back injuries compared to the rest of the league so they tried to see why and work on it. He says that this year it’s more about bad luck.

