Highlights and quotes from Kent Hughes’ mid-season press conference

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes spoke to the media on Wednesday in his first mid-season address. It also comes exactly one year after his hiring was announced.

Kent Hughes was asked how he viewed his first year in the job, and how he felt that Juraj Slafkovsky’s development was handled.

"Hockey is a reactive instinctive game. In Juraj's case we're helping him understand how he can be most successful in North America. We feel his development will happen in stages... We're not worried about the production side of it." - Kent Hughes — Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 18, 2023

The questions also obviously went towards the Cole Caufield contract.

"One thing is certain, we want Caufield to be with us long-term, and we think he wants to be here long-term. But when it comes to contracts, I won't be transparent about negotiations."--Kent Hughes, who won't get into what length of contract he's aiming for with Caufield. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 18, 2023

The upcoming trade deadline is also a topic of interest.

"The closer we get the trade deadline, the more I expect the market to be active" - Kent Hughes — Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 18, 2023

The topic also came up to everyone’s favourite subject: Draft Lottery odds. He says a balance is important between thinking of the future and building a winning environment.

"I said to Marty, we've gotten to a point where the wins are good only to a certain point and the losses are bad only to a certain point."--Kent Hughes on balancing culture building and obtaining quality draft lottery odds. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 18, 2023

"I don't expect to put a team out that can't win where there's no accountability or responsibility" - Kent Hughes on tanking — Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 18, 2023

The team’s injury situation has been bad this season, but Kent Hughes isn’t worried. He said that last year the team had a lot of back injuries compared to the rest of the league so they tried to see why and work on it. He says that this year it’s more about bad luck.

"We may need to do better at protecting players from themselves" - Kent Hughes on players who want to return quickly from injury, like Brendan Gallagher



He also says that most of the injuries this year have been unlucky more than something concerning. — Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 18, 2023

"I believe in communication. I feel that's critical... I'll tell you what I can tell you and I'll tell you what I can't tell you. The door's open." - Kent Hughes on dealing with players at the Trade Deadline. — Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 18, 2023

"I don't think I can give you an answer. Sometimes trades happen and you get a draft pick, and you get an 18-year-old who isn't ready and you wait 4-5 years... Othertimes you can take that pick and trade for Kirby Dach who is older..." - Kent Hughes on the rebuild timeline — Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 18, 2023

Kent Hughes sees Sam Montembeault as part of the future, says he won't consider trading him. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 18, 2023

Kent Hughes says over the long-term, he sees Kirby Dach as a centre. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 18, 2023

"Development isn't restricted to young players. Everyone can improve. That's why Adam Nicholas, Scott Pellerin, and Marie-Philip Poulin work with everyone, not just our AHL team or our prospects." - Kent Hughes — Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 18, 2023