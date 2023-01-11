Montreal Canadiens recall Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l'attaquant Jesse Ylönen du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have recalled forward Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 11, 2023

The move comes one day after the team sent down Anthony Richard to the Rocket. The Rocket play Wednesday night in Rochester, while the Canadiens play at home Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

Ylönen, 23, has been one of the most consistent Rocket players this season, filling out his game from being mainly a shooter to a player who is more well-rounded. In 34 AHL games this season, he has eight goals and 19 assists. He has played 15 career NHL games with two goals and three assists. 14 of those games and all of those points came last season.

This may be the first indication that the Canadiens will start to give NHL looks to young players on the Rocket. Justin Barron was already recalled, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see others, especially Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to get a look as well.