Montreal Canadiens send Anthony Richard to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent forward Anthony Richard back to the Laval Rocket on Tuesday afternoon.

Les Canadiens ont cédé l'attaquant Anthony Richard au Rocket de Laval.



Forward Anthony Richard has been assigned to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 10, 2023

Richard played seven games for the Canadiens, which is under the limit that would have required him to go through waivers again. He had one goal and one assist.

The Rocket play Wednesday in Rochester and are in the middle of a three-game road trip.

Richard will be a key addition to the Rocket, who have been playing their best hockey of the season as of late. At the time of his recall, he led the AHL with 18 goals. He also had 13 assists in 27 games. Richard is still tied for third in goals in the AHL and leads the team.

The Canadiens currently have no extra forwards on the roster, so it isn’t immediately clear what this means. The Canadiens don’t play again until Thursday so they may not make a move before then.