Montreal Canadiens release 23 players from training camp

The Montreal Canadiens have released 23 players from training camp. All players will report to Laval Rocket training camp that starts on Sunday.

None of the players have to pass through waivers. Five players are under NHL contract (Lucas Condotta, Gianni Fairbrother, Cam Hillis, Jan Mysak, and Joël Teasdale). Fourteen of the players are under AHL contract, and four players will be attending Rocket training as tryouts.

Training camp try-out with the Rocket:

Pierrick Dubé, John Parker-Jones, Miguël Tourigny and William Trudeau

Released from Canadiens training camp, but will join Laval Rocket training camp:

Peter Abbandonato, Anthony Beauregard, Gabriel Bourque, Santino Centorame, Tory Dello, Philippe Desrosiers, Ryan Francis, Olivier Galipeau, Alex Green, Danick Martel, Émile Poirier, Brennan Saulnier, Brett Stapley and Joe Vrbetic.

Out of the tryouts, Tourigny and Trudeau are interesting as they have been drafted by the Canadiens. Instead of returning to junior, they are eligible to sign AHL contracts like Joe Vrbetic and Xavier Simoneau have done already this year. The Canadiens still hold their NHL rights.

AHL contracts that remain in NHL camp are goaltender Kevin Poulin, Brandon Gignac and Simoneau.

Fourty-five players remain in NHL training camp, including injured players.