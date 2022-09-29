Montreal Canadiens cut Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney from training camp roster

Following a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens have released forwards Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney to their respective QMJHL teams.

Les Canadiens ont cédé les attaquants Riley Kidney et Joshua Roy à leur équipe junior respective.



The Canadiens have loaned forwards Riley Kidney and Joshua Roy to their respective junior teams. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 30, 2022

Kidney will report to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, where he tallied 100 points in 66 games last season. Roy will join the Sherbrooke Phoenix, where he racked up 119 points in 66 games in 2021-22. Both players were on Canada’s roster for the summer World Juniors and are also still eligible for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships in December.

Cuts will be expected to continue over the weekend, and are likely after the team’s next game on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. The Laval Rocket open on-ice practices at training camp on October 3.

There are currently 68 players remaining on the Canadiens training camp roster, including injured players like Carey Price, Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson, Joel Edmundson, and Paul Byron, among others.